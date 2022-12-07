Timuel Black exhibit debuts at Bronzeville Historical Society

The new Timuel Black exhibit at Bronzeville Historical Societ features photos, books he authored, newspaper articles and awards and honors that he received during his lifetime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bronzeville Historical Society President and CEO Sherry Williams was putting the finishing touches on a new exhibit Wednesday afternoon celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Timuel Black.

The historian and civil rights activist passed away last year at age 102.

"The legacy of Dr. Black is that he made certain that everyone knew their stories matter, that their own voice was important," Williams said.

On what would have been his 104th birthday, those who knew and loved Black are coming together Wednesday night at the Bronzeville Historical Society to brainstorm ways to continue his fight for social justice.

"Chicago was a hotbed. He was in the front every movement that took place in Chicago," William said.

The exhibit features photos, books he authored, newspaper articles and awards and honors that Black received during his lifetime.

In 1960, Black worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on housing issues in the city. Black was instrumental in the historic election of Harold Washington. Former President Barack Obama sought advice from Black when he wanted to become a community organizer.

"Timuel Black needs to be in every history book, not just Chicago, but nationally and globally," Williams said.

One of the reasons that this historical society exists is because of the support of Black. Williams recalls tossing around the idea of starting it.

"He turned to me in his way that he could be stern, but direct, and said 'do it,'" she said,

Williams hopes that the Black exhibit will be housed here permanently to inspire Chicagoans to use their voice to make a difference.

"I really hope that every year those who are doing scholarly work, those who are doing activism will be able to have something that supports the momentum of that," she said.