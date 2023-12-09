Off-duty Chicago police officer dies in Tinley Park car crash, police say

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer has died after a car crash Saturday morning in Tinley Park.

The officer was driving near near 179th Street and LaGrange Road when they were involved in a crash with another car, Tinley Park police said.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, police said. The off-duty officer was later pronounced dead. Their identity was not immediately known.

The Chicago Police Department also confirmed the deceased driver was an off-duty officer from the department.

The other driver's condition was not immediately known.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

Tinley Park police continue to investigate.