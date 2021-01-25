COVID-19 vaccine

Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site is Cook County's 1st large scale operation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Tinley Park Convention Center will be the first large scale COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Cook County, opening Tuesday.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Gov. JB Pritzker announced the site at a press conference Monday. After speaking, Preckwinkle received a COVID vaccine shot on site.

County officials said they will be able to give as many as 3,000 vaccines per day when the Tinley Park site is fully optimized and enough vaccine is available.

"While current vaccine supply does not meet the demand, we are standing up large scale sites now to ensure we are ready as vaccine continues to be distributed to Cook County," Preckwinkle said.

All vaccinations at the Tinley Park and other Cook County sites will be available by appointment only. If you are included in Phase 1A or 1B of Illinois' vaccination plan, you can schedule an appointment by visiting the Cook County COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program website. You can also use that website to sign up for updates from Cook County about vaccination updates and scheduling future appointments.

If you do not have internet access, you can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information and to schedule an appointment if you are eligible.

Cook County is hoping to open five more large scale vaccination sites across the Chicago suburbs pending vaccine availability. County officials also reminded residents to remain patient, as Phase 1B vaccination is expected to take some time and is contingent on availability of vaccine.

Phase 1B includes people aged 65 and over and front line essential workers.
