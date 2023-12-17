Chicago man charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Tinley Park L.A. Fitness: police

Chicago man Michael Gomire has been charged with shooting a man after a basketball game argument at a Tinley Park L.A. Fitness gym, police said.

Chicago man Michael Gomire has been charged with shooting a man after a basketball game argument at a Tinley Park L.A. Fitness gym, police said.

Chicago man Michael Gomire has been charged with shooting a man after a basketball game argument at a Tinley Park L.A. Fitness gym, police said.

Chicago man Michael Gomire has been charged with shooting a man after a basketball game argument at a Tinley Park L.A. Fitness gym, police said.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has now been charged after he shot another man five times in the parking lot of a south suburban gym after an argument during a basketball game, police said.

Chicago man Michael Gomire, 26, has been charged with attempted murder, Tinley Park police announced Saturday.

The argument happened around 8 p.m. Thursday inside of an L.A. Fitness at 18400 Convention Center Dr. in Tinley Park, police said. The altercation then moved to the parking lot.

The offender, a Richton Park man whose identity was not known, retrieved a gun from his car and shot a man five times, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

SEE ALSO | Valparaiso University graduate student stabbed at Planet Fitness; suspect arrested, police say

No further information was immediately available.