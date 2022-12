Stressed about the holidays? Tips to give and receive cheer

There are so many ways to give and receive holiday cheer!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are so many ways to give and receive holiday cheer! But for some, this time of year can be stressful while juggling different holiday gatherings, shopping for gifts and, in some cases, dealing with the loss of a love one.

Alexa James from NAMI Chicago joined ABC7 to talk more about managing holiday stress.

ALSO SEE: 5 easy ways to reduce stress amid inflation, shortages

For more information, watch the interview above.

RELATED: 5 tips for easing, managing symptoms