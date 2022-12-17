Comedian Tommy Davidson in Chicago, talks about recent Emmy win

Comedian Tommy Davidson is in Chicago this weekend and he talked exclusively to our Hosea Sanders.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian Tommy Davidson has been making people laugh well before rising to national fame on TV's "In Living Color."

Davidson has gone on to star on other TV shows, make movies, music and he's even written a book.

Just last week, Tommy Davidson won an Emmy for his work on the animated series "The Proud Family!"

Davidson has a new book out called "Living in Color: What's Funny About Me" and he's finishing up work on a brand new jazz album!

"The Proud Family" is now streaming on Disney-Plus.

You can catch Tommy Davidson live at the Chicago Improv Friday through Sunday.

