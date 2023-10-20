Comedy legend Tommy Davidson brings 'Laughing After Church' show to Oak Forest

Comedian Tommy Davidson will be in the Chicago area with a comedy show in Oak Forest called 'Laughing After Church.'

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- This weekend, a comedic legend is going to be in the Chicago area for an event called "Laughing After Church."

Tommy Davidson joined ABC7 to talk about the event and his career, both on stage and in front of the camera.

He is in his fourth decade of making people laugh for a living. Davidson's roots go back to performing at the Apollo Theater in the 80's.

Davidson will perform Sunday at Valley Kingdom Ministries in Oak Forest. The show starts at 4 p.m. and he will have a host of friends with him.

Tickets are $40 a piece. For more information about the show, click here.