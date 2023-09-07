Cooking Up A Storm: Making shrimp de Jonghe, Old Fashioned with Tom's Steakhouse

Melrose Park restaurant Tom's Steakhouse joined Cooking Up A Storm to make shrimp de Jonghe and an Old Fashioned Thursday.

Shrimp de Jonghe recipe includes items most have at home

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm Thursday with an old school restaurant.

Tom's Steakhouse has been a fixture in Melrose Park for 70 years.

The menu features all the favorites, like double-baked potatoes, oysters Rockefeller and shrimp de Jonghe.

Owner Gus Liapis and bartender Naz Hermanyuk joined Butler Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Cooking Up A Storm: Lure Fishbar's crispy rice

Tom's Steakhouse opened in 1952.

Shrimp de Jonghe is made up of ingredients most already have in the house:

- Cooked Shrimp - 4 (16-20 count)

- White Bread (cut crust off) - 6 pieces

- Granulated Garlic - 2 tablespoons

- White Pepper - 1/2 teaspoon

- Salt - 1/2 teaspoon

- Salted Butter - 4 ounces

- Parsley - 1 tablespoon

- Sherry Wine - 2 tablespoons

- Paprika - sprinkled on top

Hermanyuk also made a classic Old Fashioned.