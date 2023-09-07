Cooking Up A Storm: Making shrimp de Jonghe, Old Fashioned with Tom's Steakhouse

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm Thursday with an old school restaurant.
Tom's Steakhouse has been a fixture in Melrose Park for 70 years.
The menu features all the favorites, like double-baked potatoes, oysters Rockefeller and shrimp de Jonghe.
Owner Gus Liapis and bartender Naz Hermanyuk joined Butler Thursday.
Tom's Steakhouse opened in 1952.
Shrimp de Jonghe is made up of ingredients most already have in the house:
- Cooked Shrimp - 4 (16-20 count)
- White Bread (cut crust off) - 6 pieces
- Granulated Garlic - 2 tablespoons
- White Pepper - 1/2 teaspoon
- Salt - 1/2 teaspoon
- Salted Butter - 4 ounces
- Parsley - 1 tablespoon
- Sherry Wine - 2 tablespoons
- Paprika - sprinkled on top
Hermanyuk also made a classic Old Fashioned.