Toni Preckwinkle criticized for handling of 2 attacks on security detail outside her Hyde Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pressure continues to mount on Toni Preckwinkle to provide more answers about a pair of violent incidents where members of her security detail were attacked outside her Hyde Park home.Preckwinkle explained Friday why her office never released information about either case.Police still have made no arrests in either of the incidents and the Superintendent could provide no additional information.But some Cook County Commissioners continue to question how Board President Toni Preckwinkle handled these attacks and why they were kept quiet - and she blamed Chicago police.The most recent incident on Sept. 27 involved an attempted carjacking in which the victim was a member of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's security detail who fired shots at the offenders scaring them off.Cook County Commissioners were never informed of the incident."Two things happened here, either, one, it was handled incompetently and they just did not know when they decided that they needed to report, or two, they intentionally did not report," Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison said. "There's only one of two reasons, so it's either a level of incompetence that's occurred here, or it was wanton and intentional, not to report the incident.""They do have processes in place to investigate and gather the appropriate type of information before releasing this type of information to the commissioners and to the public," said Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore said. "Should we have done this quicker and in a faster way, I believe so."On July 27, another member of Preckwinkle's detail had his service weapon stolen from him while parked outside the board president's home.President Preckwinkle issuing a statement Friday afternoon addressing concerns about transparency:Preckwinkle did not address questions about what agency reviews use of force incidents, or what the official policy is about notification.