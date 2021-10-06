chicago crime

Toni Preckwinkle's security detail targeted by carjackers, shots fired in Hyde Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Toni Preckwinkle's security detail fires shots to thwart carjacking attempt in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle had a security scare after two suspects tried to carjack a member of her security detail outside her home in Hyde Park.

Preckwinkle was not harmed and was not in the vehicle when it happened, but the incident left neighbors rattled. Preckwinkle addressed the situation for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

The calls started coming in around 8:27 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, about a shooting in the middle of the block in Hyde Park that Preckwinkle calls home.

"I heard what sounded like about six or seven shots right underneath my window, enough to make the windows kind of shake," witness Sarita Zaffini said.

"I was at my home and I heard gunshots," Preckwinkle said during a budget briefing. "I think it's important to say that this is a pending investigation. I can confirm that there was a violent incident two weeks ago. A member of my security detail was sitting outside my home, in his police vehicle."

The officer is a member of the Cook County Forest Preserve Police and was parked right outside Preckwinkle's home. ShotSpotter technology detected the gunfire from a block and a half away.

"We had an off-duty Cook County Forest Preserve police officer saying some, they attempted to carjack him, he returned fire at them," an emergency dispatcher said over the police radio at the time.

Preckwinkle's office clarified the officer was on duty at the time.

Tiphani Lenoir also lives on the blocks and heard the shots. She hit the floor for safety.

"I want to say, within about a minute or so, this whole block was blocked off with police officers and they were out here maybe, I want to say, close to two hours," Lenoir said.

"I think this incident, underscores how close to home, violence is," Preckwinkle said. "There's been an uptick of crime in my own neighborhood in Hyde Park."

Scanner traffic indicates witnesses saw a black SUV speed down the 5100-block of S. Kimbark and flee the scene. One of the suspects lost one of his shoes running away, which police collected as evidence.

Chicago police said they have made new arrests and this is an ongoing investigation.

A source familiar with the case said police have a person of interest who they found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Preckwinkle said the member of her security detail involved in the incident has returned to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedchicago violenceshotspotterchicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Woodlawn block club mobilizes to fight crime after recent shooting
New Lenox man charged in teen girl's Back of the Yards shooting death
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
Child, 4, injured in North Side hit-and-run, officials say
TOP STORIES
Brothers shot, killed in Country Club Hills home invasion: mother
Ryan Harris' mother fights to keep daughter's killer behind bars
Crane collapse at Bryn Mawr CTA stop delays train service on 3 lines
Woodlawn block club mobilizes to fight crime after recent shooting
Boston, Chicago marathons give runners chance for back-to-back races
Mark Cuban on Bears leaving Soldier Field, COVID-era 'Shark Tank'
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Show More
Some Chicago doctors targeted by scammers posing as federal agents
First all-women veteran honor flight takes off from Midway
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Park Ridge homeowners: Pro-vaccine Halloween display vandalized
LA passes one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the US
More TOP STORIES News