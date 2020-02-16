Cause of fire at Hampshire stables that killed horse remains under investigation

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- The cause of a fire at horse stables in Kane County remains under investigation two days after one of the animals was killed.

A blaze broke out at Tower Hill Stables in northwest suburban Hampshire on Friday, shortly after 9 p.m.

No people were injured in the fire, but a horse died, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a Facebook post, the stable said it's in need of financial donations.

Tower Hill offers horse boarding, riding lessons, horseback trail rides, training, clinics, camps and horses for sale, according to its website.
