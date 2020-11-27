consumer

Sam's Toybox: Toys for every budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box she has the hottest toys of 2020.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Under $5: Cats vs Pickles (Cepia)



-Cats vs Pickles: where lovable but misunderstood pickles are in hopeless pursuit of colorful cats!
-These collectible plush include a variety of cats and pickles, including foodie cats, sweet cats, scary cats, fishy cats, cats with glasses, cats with class, and rare pickles.
-Discover and create an epic collection with hundreds to collect!
-There is also a free, downloadable Cats vs. Pickles mobile game!
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $4.99
-Available: Amazon, Walmart, Catsvpickles.com

Under $12: Ravel Tales (Sunny Days Entertainment)



-The more kids unwind this ball of yarn, the more surprises they'll find.
-There are 12 surprises in all, including a collectible plush pet and materials for DIY activities.
-Tons of fun and hours of activity in one toy!
-Kids can create 3 braided charm bracelets, 1 braided pet collar, 2 pom poms, and a pillow bed.
-Age: 5+

-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target, Amazon

Under $25: Incohearant Family (What Do you Meme)



-OH WEM SHE (OMG), the best-selling game where players compete to guess the gibberish is now available for families!
-The first player to decode 10 Incoherent phrases wins the game.
-Ages: 12+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Under $50: Eyeclops Digital Microscope & Camera (Jakks Pacific)



-Discover & Learn about the unseen world around you with the new
-EyeClops Digital Microscope and Camera. Take it on the go to magnify objects indoors and outdoors.
-Turn off the zoom and use Eyeclops as a regular camera to take pictures or record video.
-Share your discoveries by transferring images or video to a computer. Great for school projects or other S.T.E.M. activities.
-Includes a 512MB MicroSD card and a USB cable

-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

Nighthawk Nexgen (Rollplay)



-Meet the newest member of the Nighthawk fleet!
-Kids can cruise, steer, turn and twist at variable speeds up to 6.5 MPH.
-Features a foot throttle, handlebars, lean-to-steer controls, and a lowriding design.
-When you're done, quickly pop the foot pedals and wings back in for storage, then release them with the push of a button.
-Powered by a 24-volt battery
-110-pound weight limit
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $179
-Available: rollplay.com and major retailers (online) in September

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.
