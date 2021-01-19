police-involved shooting

Armed gunman shot after fleeing traffic stop, firing at police officers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot during a traffic stop altercation with police late Monday evening.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people at approximately 9:54 p.m. in the 3800-block of W. Polk, police said.

During the stop the passenger in the front seat fled the car and began firing at officers, police said.

Officers fired back and struck the passenger who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

His condition was not known Tuesday morning.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital for observation and are in good condition.

No officers were struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said the man discarded three handguns during the pursuit which were all recovered.



The driver and the second passenger also fled the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkpolice involved shootingchicago shootinggun violenceperson strucktraffic stopguns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
'Brilliant' U of C student killed in shooting rampage
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
Kenosha activists demand officer be fired for Jacob Blake shooting
Witnesses describe chaos during gunman's crime spree that killed at least 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sex assault allegations
Lake County, IL mass COVID-19 vaccination site to open
Chicago, suburban counties move to Tier 2 COVID mitigations
ESPN: Mets GM acknowledges sending explicit images to female reporter while working for Cubs
2 carjacked at gunpoint near Mayor Lightfoot's home
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
5 carjackings in Wicker Park over weekend: police
Show More
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office arrested
Nooses found at York HS football field in Elmhurst: police
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
Man with hatchet robs suburban Walgreens
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
More TOP STORIES News