CTA Blue Line Trains to bypass Division Oct. 21 - Nov. 8, undergoes repairs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you use the Division Street CTA Blue Line station, you may need to change your morning commute during the next three weeks.

The Chicago Transit Authority announced that starting 4 a.m. on Monday, October 21, Downtown and Forest Park-bound CTA Blue Line trains will not stop at the Division Street station. This will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday, November 8.

Free shuttle buses will be available weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9: 30 a.m. between the Division and the Chicago Avenue CTA Blue Line stations.

The #56 Milwaukee Avenue bus will also connect the two train stations.

Riders traveling from Division are encouraged to board an O'Hare-bound train to Damen, then transfer to a Forest Park-bound train. It will remain closed until Friday, November 8.

Riders traveling to Division are encouraged to stay on a Forest Park-bound train to Chicago and transfer to an O'Hare bound train.

The Blue Line Division construction will allow crews to "improve the Division station as part of the Your New Blue modernization program," CTA said.

For more information about alternative routes, click here.
