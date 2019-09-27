Traffic

CTA Red Line service resumes after woman fatally struck at Jarvis station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line resumed Thursday night several hours after a woman was struck and killed at the Jarvis station.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Red, Purple and Yellow lines during rush hour after the woman was struck. Paramedics and officers responded to the scene just before 5:45 p.m.

Normal service is expected in the morning. No further details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagorogers parkpublic transportationcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no contract agreement reached
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Naperville police investigating 11 burglaries following same pattern
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday
Show More
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Pilsen fitness studio, health organization helps community live longer, healthier lives
Shooting threats shut down 2 west suburban schools
CTA to shut down part of Blue Line service for 9 days
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up, acting intel boss testifies
More TOP STORIES News