CTA Red Line service resumes after woman fatally struck at Jarvis station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line resumed Thursday night several hours after a woman was struck and killed at the Jarvis station.
Service was temporarily suspended on the Red, Purple and Yellow lines during rush hour after the woman was struck. Paramedics and officers responded to the scene just before 5:45 p.m.
Normal service is expected in the morning. No further details have been released.
