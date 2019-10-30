CTA

CTA Red Line trains resume normal service after track issue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Red Line service resumed normal service after service was rerouted to above-ground tracks Wednesday due to a problem at the Grand Station.

Around 10 a.m. southbound Red Line trains were diverted to elevated tracks between Fullerton Avenue and Cermak-Chinatown, according to a Chicago Transit Authority spokesperson.



Service was rerouted due to a crack in a rail at Grand, the spokesperson said.

Around 1:40 p.m., the CTA announced trains resumed normal service.

The CTA provided bus shuttles between Fullerton and State/Lake during the reroute.

For CTA service, reroutes and fares, visit www.transitchicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcommutingtrainscta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Man shot exiting CTA bus on South Side
No fare hikes, service cuts in CTA's $1B budget for 2020
Police warn CTA riders of robberies at Red Line stations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No deal reached on CPS, CTU contract; classes canceled Wednesday
IHSA: CPS to allow football teams to practice during teachers strike
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Chicago city sticker amnesty program ends Oct. 31
Illinois schools report: Academic growth steady, truancy and dropout rates increase
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
Show More
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed across suburbs
Joe Biden denied communion at S.C. church
2 Chicago-area Target stores opening Disney shops
R. Kelly up for status hearing in Chicago federal case
More TOP STORIES News