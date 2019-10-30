CTA Red Line trains resume normal service after track issue

Around 10 a.m. southbound Red Line trains were diverted to elevated tracks between Fullerton Avenue and Cermak-Chinatown, according to a Chicago Transit Authority spokesperson.
[Major Delays] Red Line service is resuming its normal routing, via the subway, btwn Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown after an earlier reroute.— cta (@cta) October 30, 2019
Service was rerouted due to a crack in a rail at Grand, the spokesperson said.
Around 1:40 p.m., the CTA announced trains resumed normal service.
The CTA provided bus shuttles between Fullerton and State/Lake during the reroute.
