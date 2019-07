We're experiencing backend issues with the Ventra App this morning. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to fix it. Stay tuned for updates. — Ventra Chicago (@VentraChicago) July 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ventra reports that it is having issues with its app Monday morning. Ventra is used by the CTA, Metra and by Pace.Metra says the Ventra App is letting some people use the app, but not purchase tickets on the app.Ventra says they are experiencing some backend issues with the app and that they apologize for the inconvenience.