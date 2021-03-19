implosion

Drone video captures bridge implosion over Illinois River

New $27.4M Illinois River bridge opened last October
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
UTICA, Ill. (WLS) -- A planned implosion brought down an old bridge in Utica Thursday.

The bridge on Route 178 crossed over the Illinois River.

WATCH: Full drone video of bridge implosion


A drone captured the planned implosion of a Utica bridge over the Illinois River Thursday.



A fire department drone captured the implosion from overhead.

A new $27.4 million bridge over the river opened last October. The project is nearing completion, with lighting, landscaping and embankment work remaining, state officials said.

The area was closed off for several hours for cleanup.

The implosion was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but took place Thursday instead.

Illinois 178 was expected to reopen later in the day, but the river channel would be impassable for 24 hours. The boat ramp at Starved Rock State Park will continue to be closed while work is being conducted in the river channel.
