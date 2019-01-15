WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) --A driver captured terrifying video of a chain-reaction crash as it unfolded in front of him on I-90 in the northwest suburbs.
Taylor Barth said he was driving in the westbound lanes near Barrington Road around 1 p.m. Friday when an SUV in the left lane lost control, struck the median and then careened across all lanes of traffic.
Video shows the SUV hitting a white box truck in the far right lane, causing it to roll over into the ditch.
Illinois State Police said both drivers were taken to St. Alexis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was cited for improper lane usage, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.