WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90

A driver captured terrifying video of a chain-reaction crash as it unfolded in front of him on I-90 in the northwest suburbs.Taylor Barth said he was driving in the westbound lanes near Barrington Road around 1 p.m. Friday when an SUV in the left lane lost control, struck the median and then careened across all lanes of traffic.Video shows the SUV hitting a white box truck in the far right lane, causing it to roll over into the ditch.Illinois State Police said both drivers were taken to St. Alexis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the SUV was cited for improper lane usage, police said.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.