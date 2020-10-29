Train derailment forces large evacuation near Texas-Louisiana border

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7454844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Morgan LeBlanc was driving on a two-lane road parallel to the KCS rail line when the rail cars began to fold and crash in Mauriceville, Texas, Thursday morning.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas -- A train derailment near the Texas-Louisiana border Thursday forced two schools to evacuate and motorists to scramble as the cars left the tracks in front of them.It happened in Mauriceville, a town of approximately 3,200 in Orange County on tracks owned by Kansas City Southern Railroad.The train was carrying chemicals, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, but it wasn't yet clear what materials were on board.Video of the incident showed multiple rail cars leaving the tracks that run parallel to a two-lane road. A cloud of smoke could be seen billowing above the wreckage, but Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said nothing was leaking from the cars.Two Mauriceville school campuses were evacuated Thursday morning, as well as residents and businesses within a mile radius of the wreckage.Hazardous materials crews were on scene trying to find out what happened and how to respond to the materials involved.Mauriceville is approximately 100 miles east of Houston.