Freight train hits pedestrian in Deerfield: police

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train struck a pedestrian in the northern suburbs on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Deerfield police said inbound and outbound Metra Milwaukee North trains are stopped near Lake Cook Road.

The train crossing at Osterman, Hazel, and Greenwood avenues will be shut down until further notice for an ongoing investigation, police and Metra said.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the collision or the pedestrian's condition.