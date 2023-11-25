WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Freight train hits pedestrian in Deerfield: police

Metra Milwaukee North trains stopped near Lake Cook Road

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 25, 2023 10:15PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train struck a pedestrian in the northern suburbs on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Deerfield police said inbound and outbound Metra Milwaukee North trains are stopped near Lake Cook Road.

The train crossing at Osterman, Hazel, and Greenwood avenues will be shut down until further notice for an ongoing investigation, police and Metra said.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the collision or the pedestrian's condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW