transgender

Transgender Day of Remembrance aims to raise awareness of violent acts against trans community

Town hall discusses challenges transgender people face on a daily basis
By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day of reflection and a time to raise awareness of violent acts against the trans community.

RELATED: Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on Trans Day of Remembrance

"What this community does go through is a numerous amount of senseless killings, not only from police, but from intracommunity violence as well," said Jae Rice, director of communications for Brave Space Alliance.

According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, at least 46 transgender and gender-non-conforming people have been killed so far in 2021, marking the most violent year to date since transgender homicide started being tracked in 2013.

"Historically, trans-identified people have been underserved for many, many years, especially when it comes to resources," said Zahara Bassett.

The hope is to use events, like the one held Saturday, to help embrace the transgender community.

RELATED: South Side LGBTQ+ center to launch largest transgender survey in country

A sold-out crowd of 67 people attended the event to do just that.

It's taken a step further, with the pastor of Lighthouse Church of Chicago also extending that hand of support with faith and religion.

"I think we made some progress in terms of religion and faith communities embracing the trans community, but we have a lot more progress to make," said Pastor Jamie Frazier with Lighthouse UCC.

The group dove in with a town hall discussion this weekend, explaining some of the challenges transgender people face on a day-to-day basis.

RELATED: Brave Space Alliance on Chicago's South Side helps trans women of color fighting for their lives

On this day of remembrance, it's a step in the right direction with a long road still ahead.

"We understand that these violences are constantly happening, so we want to hear from the community and what that looks like for them and their experience from a community lens," Bassett said.
