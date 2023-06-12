Vacations By Rail's tips and tricks for train vacations

Gen Z and Millennials alike have taken an interest in rail travel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's summer vacation season, and there's a trend in travel that doesn't involve airplanes or cars.

It has a lower carbon footprint, there's more legroom and could help if you're traveling on a budget.

Todd Powell, co-founder and president of Chicago-based travel company Vacations By Rail, came to the ABC7 Chicago studio to talk about train traveling tips!

"Train travel is really in the top of people's minds," Powell said. "It's experiential, it gives people this kind of accessible adventure from the moment they board the train to the time it leaves the station."

According to Powell, people are turning to trains for different travel experiences, including the opportunity to connect with locals in the area.

Reliability is another plus of rail vacations. Powell said that trains are not experiencing the same volume of cancellations that travelers might see in air travel, and that it is an easier process to board a train than an airplane.

National Parks are a popular destination for rail travelers, but there are many places to choose from, so on your next vacation, it might be time to consider traveling by rail!