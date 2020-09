Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: Wisconsin among several states added back on list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin and other states were added to Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday.Montana, Idaho, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico were also added back on the list after seeing a rise in cases.Kentucky and Louisiana were removed from the list.Last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin would likely be added if cases did not go down in the state."Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."Six states were taken were taken off last week: Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Meanwhile, the state of Utah was added.States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Georgia-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Minnesota-Missouri-Montana-Nebraska-North Dakota-Oklahoma-Puerto Rico-South Carolina-South Dakota-Tennessee-Utah-WisconsinTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.