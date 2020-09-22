Travel

Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: Wisconsin among several states added back on list

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin and other states were added to Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday.

Montana, Idaho, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico were also added back on the list after seeing a rise in cases.

Kentucky and Louisiana were removed from the list.

Last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin would likely be added if cases did not go down in the state.

"Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."

Six states were taken were taken off last week: Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Meanwhile, the state of Utah was added.

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas

-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Minnesota
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-North Dakota

-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Utah
-Wisconsin

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagowisconsinhealthsafetycoronavirus wisconsinbusinesscoronavirus chicagou.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
IL reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Show More
Archdiocese of Chicago schools tackle in-person learning
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
WI COVID-19 cases increase by 1,672; state total tops 104K
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Dept. over leaked Kobe crash photos
More TOP STORIES News