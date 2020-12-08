Travel

COVID-19 testing coming to O'Hare, Midway airports

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 testing will soon be available to travelers at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation announced Tuesday that both airports will offer CR tests and rapid antigen tests for travelers.

"The Chicago Department of Aviation is proud to present the most comprehensive COVID-19 testing program of any airport system in the nation," CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said. "With two types of tests available at both airports, as well as our strict adherence to public health guidelines requiring face coverings and social distancing throughout the terminals, we aim to provide the traveling public and the wider airport community with a safe environment and peace of mind."

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The testing program will be operated by Doctors Test Centers in connection with Simple Laboratories, is scheduled to begin later in December.

O'Hare will have a walk-up, pre security testing site as well as a drive-up site in a remote parking lot. A walk-up testing site will be set up at Midway.

Doctors Test Centers is looking to hire more than 100 people and those looking to apply can visit DTC's website.
