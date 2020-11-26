COVID-19 Illinois: Health officials urge residents to stay home for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois health officials are making one final plea for people to rethink their plans and not travel
Millions of people are ignoring the warnings from the CDC and flying or driving for the holiday.
But, more people are getting tested. In fact, more than one million tests have been given in Illinois in just in the past ten days. That puts the state at more than ten million total tests and demand could be even higher after Thanksgiving.
"Most people will show a positive test, if they're going to, at day seven," said Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozie Ezike. "So we would like people to wait at least a week. Obviously if you develop symptoms before then, please test immediately."
RELATED: Respiratory therapists struggle to keep up with demand as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
It's been a deadly week during this pandemic. On Wednesday, the state reported 155 new deaths, for a total of 818 in the past week.
But there are signs that the infection rate is slowing, which is why health officials are urging people to stay home and not spread the virus.
AAA is forecasting a 10% overall decline in Thanksgiving travel compared with last year, the largest year-on-year drop since the recession of 2008. But 50 million people will likely travel for the holiday this year.
About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend, even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S.
And the crowds are only expected to grow. Next Sunday is likely to be the busiest day of the holiday period.
The Chicago Department of Aviation said safety is paramount, and we all have a role to play.
Pritzker said he thinks this is the only year he'll ask people to spend the holidays away from loved ones.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed his concern on Good Morning America.
"What we don't want to see is yet another surge superimposed upon the surge," Fauci said.
AAA is also predicting that almost 48 million Americans will hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday, a 4.3% decline from last year, and Wednesday's weather is making road conditions miserable.
