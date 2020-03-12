Coronavirus

JetBlue passenger flying from New York City to Florida tests positive for coronavirus after landing

NEW YORK -- An airline passenger flying from New York City to Florida tested positive for COVID-19 moments after landing.

Fire rescue crews were called to Palm Beach International Airport for a medical incident shortly after the JetBlue flight arrived around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night from John F. Kennedy Airport.

Officials said the aircrew and 114 passengers were stuck on the plane for a few hours before they were released to go home without seeing a doctor.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

Patients who sat near the novel coronavirus patient were told to monitor their health, and others were given instructions to call the health department with any medical concerns.

Airport crews at PBIA had sterilized the containment area where passengers deplaned, which is separate from the main airport terminal.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityfloridacoronavirusinstagram storiesjfk international airportinstagramjetblue
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus concerns close more Chicago area schools, including 3 in Hinsdale
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Chicago-area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus concerns close more Chicago area schools, including 3 in Hinsdale
Chicago-area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
6 new COVID-19 cases bring Illinois' total to 25
Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines
Global markets plummet after coronavirus declared pandemic
Ravinia releases 2020 season schedule, performances
50 El Mencho gangsters arrested by Chicago DEA
Show More
7-Eleven clerk in Bucktown injured in armed robbery
Man, 70, shot after trying to flee minor crash in South Austin: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with evening showers Thursday
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for COVID-19
1 killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lawn
More TOP STORIES News