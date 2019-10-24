metra

Metra train equipment issues cause delays in two separate incidents Thursday; Officials give all clear

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two separate Metra alerts Thursday have been given the all clear, according to officials.

An alert was issued for two Metra SWS that were stopped due to train equipment derailment Thursday afternoon.

Metra tweeted that trains #826 and #815 were stopped south of Chicago Union Station just after 1 p.m.




During morning commute, a switching problem also causing delays for other Metra riders Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Metra UP West posted on Twitter that inbound trains #28, #30 and #32 are operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule.



Officials said the issue is caused by switching problems at Lake Street.

Metra said the three UP West inbound trains are slowly moving as they work to assess the problem.

