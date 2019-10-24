Metra train equipment issues cause delays in two separate incidents Thursday; Officials give all clear

An alert was issued for two Metra SWS that were stopped due to train equipment derailment Thursday afternoon.
Metra tweeted that trains #826 and #815 were stopped south of Chicago Union Station just after 1 p.m.
Metra Alert SWS - Trains #826 and #815 are stopped south of Chicago Union Station, track equipment derailment— Metra SWS (@metraSWS) October 24, 2019
Metra Alert SWS - Trains #815 and #826 on the move, 25 to 35 minute delay - track equipment derailment— Metra SWS (@metraSWS) October 24, 2019
During morning commute, a switching problem also causing delays for other Metra riders Thursday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., Metra UP West posted on Twitter that inbound trains #28, #30 and #32 are operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule.
Metra Alert UP-W - Inbound train #28, #30 and #32 may be operating 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, switch problems at Lake Street— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) October 24, 2019
Officials said the issue is caused by switching problems at Lake Street.
Metra said the three UP West inbound trains are slowly moving as they work to assess the problem.
Please visit metrarail.com or listen to platform announcements for current delay information.