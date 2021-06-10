uber

Chicago traffic: 'The Bean' 1 of Uber's top 5 most difficult pickup spots in US

Cloud Gate Chicago joins spots in New York City, San Francisco on Uber's list
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Bean' in Chicago one of Uber's top 5 toughest pickup spots in US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anyone who takes Uber knows there are some areas where it can be hard to connect with a driver.

The rideshare service released a list of the five hardest pickup areas in the country, and one of them is "The Bean" in Chicago's Millennium Park.

Uber said Cloud Gate is a hectic area, and it's tough for cars to pull over and get to customers.

RELATED: WATCH: Here's what it takes to clean the Bean
EMBED More News Videos

Whether it's summer or the middle of a snowfall, the Bean always has a shiny finish.



Uber said it's upgrading its app with more specific descriptions of where the rider is waiting to try to improve pickups.

The other most-difficult locations are Jefferson Square in San Francisco, Regency Hotel in New York City, Sherman Circle in Washington D.C. and Westchester Shopping Center in Miami.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoloopmillennium parkubertraffic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Rideshare costs skyrocket as drivers remain scarce
Uber, Lyft to provide free rides to COVID vaccination sites
I-Team: Rideshare Crime Fighting
Uber rides and your safety: How the rideshare company is helping fight crime
TOP STORIES
Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that left baby dead: CPD
Bye bye 'Boystown': Iconic neighborhood changes name for inclusion
Woman gets FOID card with wrong picture after yearlong wait
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at CTA bus: CPD
Ousted Tennessee governor tied to 42-year-old cold case murder
I-80 crash, spilled produce snarls Grundy County traffic
Reopen Illinois plan: Details on festivals, parade emerging
Show More
US experiences 1st solar eclipse since 2017 this morning
Man pulled from Lake Michigan dies
Joe Biden, Boris Johnson to meet for 1st time
Man charged in sexual abuse of girl, 10, in Logan Square
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
More TOP STORIES News