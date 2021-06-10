Chicago traffic: 'The Bean' 1 of Uber's top 5 most difficult pickup spots in US

The rideshare service released a list of the five hardest pickup areas in the country, and one of them is "The Bean" in Chicago's Millennium Park.
Uber said Cloud Gate is a hectic area, and it's tough for cars to pull over and get to customers.
Uber said it's upgrading its app with more specific descriptions of where the rider is waiting to try to improve pickups.
The other most-difficult locations are Jefferson Square in San Francisco, Regency Hotel in New York City, Sherman Circle in Washington D.C. and Westchester Shopping Center in Miami.