AIRPORT SECURITY

TSA testing 3D airport security scanners that allow travelers to leave liquids and electronics in carry-on bags

EMBED </>More Videos

TSA tests scanners that will allow travelers to keep electronics and liquids in their bags when going through airport security.

Blanca Rios
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Frequent airport travelers know the drill. Remove all electronics and liquids from carry-on bags and place them in a tray. But at more than a dozen airports, passengers are now being told to keep their items in their luggage.

This summer, Transportation Security Administration is testing its Computed Tomography (CT) scanners at 15 airports across the country. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was the first facility to receive the advanced screening innovation in 2017, followed by Boston Logan and New York's JFK.

TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy says the scanners will be at O'Hare International Airport before the end of the year.

The 3-D imaging equipment resembles a hospital CT scanner using X-ray scanning equipment to enhance threat detection capabilities for carry-on baggage.

TSA's current screening technology uses 2-D images. The new technology applies sophisticated algorithms that the agency believes will more easily detect explosives and other threats. Screeners will view a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees for a thorough analysis.

The initial CT units are being deployed to the following airports:

Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Houston Hobby Airport (HOU)
Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Logan International Airport (BOS)
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
San Diego International Airport (SAN)
St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

TSA plans to have 15 units in place at airports around the nation within the next few months.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport securitytechnology
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIRPORT SECURITY
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Girl, 12, found safe in NYC after going missing from Reagan National Airport
TSA 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
More airport security
TRAVEL
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Travel deals await beyond Labor Day
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Our favorite #abc7chicago Instagram photos in July
More Travel
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Genoa, Italy bridge collapse kills at least 22 on crowded highway
Tasty options, job opportunities abound at new Midway Airport food hall
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Man charged in stabbing after Steak 'n Shake drive-thru fight
Show More
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
Not 'Stand Your Ground:' Charge filed in Florida parking spot shooting
More News