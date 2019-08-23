stretch your dollar

How to save on air travel by tricking your internet browser

You can score low prices on flights by tricking your internet browser.

This trick is pretty simple to do if you use a VPN, or virtual private network.

You can choose the location you want to connect to.

For instance, if you select a VPN in Portugal, your location will show up as Portugal.

Then, when you open a search for flights, you'll see rates you wouldn't otherwise be offered.

I found rates on flights to Brazil for $1,700 when logged in from the U.S. But after masking your location as Brazil, you can find flights for around $700 on airlines that didn't even appear in search before.

This trick doesn't just work with travel.

"You can save on software subscriptions, streaming services, music," said VPN expert Drew Page.

Many VPNs are free and easy to download. But experts recommend not using the free services, since they often have the right to sell your data to third parties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelbudgetsave moneysavingstechnologystretch your dollartravel tips
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Moms create new rideshare app to safely transport teens
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor could be appointed in Jussie Smollett case Friday
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
Illinois state trooper shot in East St. Louis
The 60: The Best Weekend Ever
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard remains in effect for high waves, rip currents
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Show More
Shedd Aquarium offering free days for Ill. residents in September
NW Side 7-Eleven robbed by 2 wearing ski masks
Family sues after video shows police raiding home, grabbing teen by neck
FBI busts Nigerian scammers, 80 charged in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
Man charged after allegedly grabbing bus steering wheel, causing crash with semi on I-94
More TOP STORIES News