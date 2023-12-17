WATCH LIVE

Chicago Travis Scott concert rescheduled for January

Travis Scott tour is his 1st since Astroworld tragedy

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, December 17, 2023 6:03PM
Chicago Travis Scott concert rescheduled for January
The United Center Travis Scott Chicago concert has been rescheduled for January, the venue said on its website.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travis Scott's Chicago show that was abruptly postponed on Friday has been rescheduled, according to the United Center website.

It will now take place on Jan. 3.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

It's still unclear why Friday's show was postponed hours before it was expected to take place Friday.

RELATED: Final police report released on Travis Scott Astroworld concert surge; no criminal charges filed

This is Scott's first tour since the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in 2021.

In July, it was determined no criminal charges would be filed in the incident, which left 10 dead.

