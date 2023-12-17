Chicago Travis Scott concert rescheduled for January

Travis Scott tour is his 1st since Astroworld tragedy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travis Scott's Chicago show that was abruptly postponed on Friday has been rescheduled, according to the United Center website.

It will now take place on Jan. 3.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

It's still unclear why Friday's show was postponed hours before it was expected to take place Friday.

This is Scott's first tour since the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in 2021.

In July, it was determined no criminal charges would be filed in the incident, which left 10 dead.