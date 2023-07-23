1 injured in fiery I-294 crash near O'Hare: Illinois State Police

1 person was injured in a fiery Tri-State Tollway crash near River Road and O'Hare airport, Illinois State Police said.

During car fire, 4 vehicles crashed on other side of highway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was injured in a fiery crash Saturday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare airport, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded just before 11:15 a.m. to southbound Interstate 294 at River Road for a reported one-car crash, police said.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle, traveling in the left lane, crossed onto the left shoulder, struck the center median wall and caught fire, police said.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was able to get out, and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The left lanes were temporarily closed during the incident.

While emergency crews were on the scene, a four-vehicle crash occurred on the northbound side in the left lane, police said.

No one was injured in the second crash.

It was not immediately clear if any charges were filed in either crash.