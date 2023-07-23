WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in north suburbs: Deerfield police

Pedestrian killed not immediately identified; Lake County officials investigating

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 23, 2023 5:26PM
DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the north suburbs Sunday morning, Deerfield police said.

Deerfield police responded just before 7:20 a.m. to the area of Robert York and Osterman avenues for a report of person hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian had died.

Deerfield police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

No identifying information was immediately released on the pedestrian killed or the driver of the vehicle.

