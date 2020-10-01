Trick or treat hours 2020: Chicago suburbs release Halloween rules

While public health officials say it is safest to celebrate Halloween at home this year, most suburbs are leaving it up to residents to decide if they will welcome trick-or-treaters this year.
For those who do plan to trick or treat, Illinois public health officials say everyone must be socially distant, wear a mask, wash their hands and limit group size.
Chicago area trick or treat hours
Algonquin trick or treat hours
At this time, the Village has not made any changes to trick-or-treating hours (Saturday, October 31, 3PM to 7PM).
Aurora trick or treat hours
Trick-or-treating will also be allowed in Aurora this year, with some COVID restrictions in place. Hours will be extended from 3 to 7 p.m. to allow families to spread the time they go door-to-door. Residents are asked to mark the ground leading to their home for proper social distancing.
Arlington Heights trick or treat hours
Recommended Trick or Treating hours in the Village will be from 3 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
Bartlett trick or treat hours
If you do decide to trick or treat on Halloween (Saturday, 10/31), Bartlett's hours are traditionally from 3 to 7 p.m.
Batavia
Crystal Lake trick or treat
If you choose to participate in trick-or-treating this year, the recommended trick-or-treat hours on Saturday, October 31, 2020, are between the hours of 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Darien trick or treat guidance
Deerfield trick or treat update
Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 , the Village will not post official trick-or-treat hours for October 31, and encourages everyone to celebrate Halloween safely with their family and friends. Door-to-door trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged this year. Residents are encouraged to find creative alternatives for a contact-free Halloween, including home and yard decorating, or virtual costume contests, etc.
Dyer, Indiana trick or treat hours
Trick or treating hours have been set for 5-7pm on Saturday, October 31st.
Elk Grove Village trick or treat hours
Trick or Treating will be permitted in the Village on October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.*, subject to the safety guidelines.
Elgin trick or treat hours
Those choosing to trick-or-treat should limit activity to 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Households not participating are encouraged to leave the front door exterior lights turned off during those hours to discourage visitors.
Evanston
Evanston's official trick-or-treat hours are Saturday, October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gary, Indiana Halloween update
Gary is cancelling door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. Instead, businesses are urged to hold what will be called trunk-or-treat on their properties."
Glencoe trick or treat hours
While the Village is discouraging families from participating in Halloween trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19, some households may choose to do so. Trick-or-treat only between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m.
Glenview trick or treat hours
If trick-or-treating is your choice, Village hours are 3 to 7 p.m. rain or shine.
Gurnee trick or treat hours
Trick-or-treat only between the hours of 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Highland Park
Children may trick or treat on Saturday, October 31, 2020, between the hours of 3:00 - 7:00 PM.
Hawthorn Woods trick or treat hours
Unless contrary municipal guidance is distributed from the Governor's Office, the Village's Halloween trick or treat hours will be October 31, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. for those who choose to participate.
Homewood trick or treat hours
Children may trick or treat on Saturday, October 31, 2020, between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
Joliet
The City of Joliet's trick-or-treating hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 for those who choose to participate.
Lake Zurich
The long-standing tradition of celebrating Halloween on October 31, from 3 pm to 8 pm, continues this year.
Lake Villa
Village of Lake Villa trick or treat hours are set for Saturday, October 31, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Libertyville
The Village has established trick-or-treat hours from 4-8 p.m. on October 31st with the understanding that parents and residents should utilize their own discretion to determine if trick-or-treating is an "at-risk" activity.
Lindenhurst
The CDC has listed Trick-or-Treating as a high-risk activity. Residents still wishing to participate in Trick-or-Treating, hours are 4 PM to 7 PM on Halloween.
Morton Grove
Halloween is Saturday, October 31. The Village Trick or Treat Hours are from 3:30pm to 7:00pm.
Mount Prospect trick or treating
Join Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association (MPDMA) for our 2nd Annual Downtown Trick or Treat - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
Mundelein
The Village currently plans to schedule trick-or-treating on its regular date and time of Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Niles trick or treat recommendations
The Village of Niles does not typically regulate or restrict Halloween trick-or-treating. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Niles is not recommending trick-or-treating for this year.
Orland Park
Trick-or-treating in Orland Park is from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 and those who ARE welcoming trick-or-treaters are asked to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are participating.
Orland Hills
Orland Hills 2020 Trick-Or-Treat hours for Halloween are Saturday, October 31st from 3pm to 7pm.
Plainfield trick or treat hours
Trick or treating hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
Skokie Halloween update
Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Village will not post trick or treating hours for Saturday, October 31.
Wauconda trick or treat hours
In the past the Village has permitted Halloween Trick or Treating on October 31st, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the State of Illinois continues to provide guidelines for safe community activities, the 2020 Halloween Trick or Treating hours have not yet been established.
Wheaton trick or treat hours
Trick-or-treating hours are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Wilmette
Trick-or-Treating is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.