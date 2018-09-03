Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes on highway in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck full of Axe spray explodes in fiery wreck

BELTON, Texas --
A section of Interstate 35 in Texas was reduced to the consistency of gravel after a truck carrying Axe body spray exploded due to a fire igniting the highly flammable aerosol cans.

An 18-wheeler was driving on I-35 through Belton, Texas, about 60 miles north of Austin, around 4 a.m. Friday when the driver saw a fire in his rearview mirror, according to KXXV-TV. The driver pulled over to the shoulder and detached the trailer from the truck.

The trailer exploded when the fire reached the trailer and its containers of aerosol deodorant, KWTX-TV reports. Spray cans were launched in both directions of I-35 like a bizarre fireworks display.

Despite the large explosion that snarled traffic on the interstate for about eight hours as the strongly-scented wreckage was cleared, no one was hurt.

Jodi Wheatley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said three lanes and both shoulders on the section of I-35 will need to be removed and replaced because of the intensity of the fire.

There's no word from investigators yet on how the fire started.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newstruck firetruck crashu.s. & worldTexas
Top Stories
Anti-violence demonstrators aiming to disrupt Labor Day traffic near O'Hare
29 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman seen on doorbell video fleeing abusive boyfriend in Texas speaks out
Amber Alert canceled after girl, 3, abducted in Milwaukee found safe
10 shot at San Bernardino apartment complex
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during Sen. McCain's funeral
VIDEO: Woman with baby leads troopers on high speed chase
Cubs use long ball to beat another ace in Aaron Nola
Show More
2 girls, 11 and 17, wounded in West Pullman shooting
Man accused of Lakeview robberies arrested after traffic stop
Man denied entry to Ice Cube concert opens fire at Calif. racetrack, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms on Labor Day
More News