5 firefighters among 6 seriously injured in crash involving CFD truck, car in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five firefighters are among six people seriously injured after a Saturday afternoon crash on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash, which involved a CFD truck and a car, happened near West 47th Street and South Federal Street.

CFD said five firefighters are in serious condition, and one civilian was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CFD did not say which hospitals the firefighters were transported to.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.