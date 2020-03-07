Trump Administration deploys 160 additional troops to US-Mexico border

The Trump Administration says it's deploying additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico Border amid novel coronavirus concerns.160 active-duty soldiers will be shifted from their standby location in Louisiana to the southern border.They are expected to be in place for the next two weeks.Officials says the move is in response to COVID-19 virus fears and recent court rulings against the administration's restrictive border enforcement policies against asylum seekers.The asylum policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their court date in the U.S.