u.s. & world

Trump Administration deploys 160 additional troops to US-Mexico border

The Trump Administration says it's deploying additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico Border amid novel coronavirus concerns.

160 active-duty soldiers will be shifted from their standby location in Louisiana to the southern border.

They are expected to be in place for the next two weeks.

Officials says the move is in response to COVID-19 virus fears and recent court rulings against the administration's restrictive border enforcement policies against asylum seekers.

The asylum policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their court date in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicothe white housesoldierscoronavirusmilitaryborder patrolu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 510, cases surpass 15K
What to know about Indiana's 31,715 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News