jeffrey epstein

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged recruiter: 'I just wish her well'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said when asked about Maxwell during a news conference.

Maxwell, 58, was denied bail last week and is to remain behind bars as she awaits trial on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. The British socialite was a romantic partner of Epstein, who died by suicide in prison several weeks after being charged with sex trafficking.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will remain behind bars until trial after she was denied bail Tuesday on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.



An indictment alleged that Maxwell groomed the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case.

Epstein associated over the years with many high-profile figures in politics and business, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of Britain and the retail mogul Leslie Wexner.

"I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach," Trump said of Maxwell.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, most of it on work release program at a county jail.

EMBED More News Videos

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sex traffickingu.s. & worldjeffrey epsteinpresident donald trumpsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Epstein's ex-girlfriend bail hearing date set for July 14
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Chicago's Riverwalk is getting more artsy
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
Show More
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order, Wis. could be next
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
More TOP STORIES News