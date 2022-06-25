IL GOP candidates hopeful to capitalize on Trump rally in Quincy, Supreme Court ruling on abortion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11920538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7's full debate between Republican candidates for Illinois governor Richard Irvin, Darren Bailey, Max Solomon, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, and Jesse Sullivan.

QUINCY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Supreme Court's ruling comes one day before Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in downstate Quincy.The former president will be there to stump for a congressional candidate, but some of the candidates for Illinois governor are hoping to capitalize on the ruling and the rally.The Adams County Fairgrounds is undergoing a transformation in preparation for a "Save America" rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump.Set out in the middle of cornfields about 15 miles outside Quincy, the Trump team told local officials to expect between 25- 35,000 people, far more than will be able to have seats for the event.The Quincy Mayor said the area is solid "Trump Country" and people are energized."We've got 'em coming from Indianapolis, Kansas City, Chicago, all parts in between," said Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.The rally is for Trump-endorsed first-term Congresswoman Mary Miller, who is in a redistricted battle with five-term Congressman Rodney Davis.Trump will certainly make the Supreme Court ruling part of his rallying cry to the MAGA faithful who will gather in attendance Saturday.The former President issued a statement Friday taking credit.GOP hopeful Darren Bailey has been unsuccessfully courting a Trump endorsement but did get a shout-out from Trump Thursday in an interview with "The Center Square," a conservative Springfield media outlet. He plans to be at the rally this weekend.He also issued a statement Friday on the overturning of Roe v Wade saying:"Today's Supreme Court decision is a historic and welcomed moment," adding, if elected governor..."I will work to remove taxpayer-funded abortion and restore parental notification in Illinois."Fellow candidate for governor, Jesse Sullivan (R), is also hoping to pick up last-minute support at the rally."It's really clear to voters they have a very clear choice. JB Pritzker wants to make Illinois the abortion destination capital of the Midwest. I want to be the most pro-life governor in the history of the state of Illinois," Sullivan said.Richard Irvin, who had repeatedly declined to comment on the leaked Supreme Court opinion, said he wanted to wait for the actual ruling and has avoided the issue Friday, saying:"As a pro-life Republican, I will continue to fight for every parent's right to know if a minor child is having an abortion - a right JB Pritzker has outrageously taken away."Republicans hope the rally and the ruling are a good sign for them on Tuesday and going forward.