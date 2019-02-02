We are working an incident at the Orlando International Airport @MCO where a person jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport. This is an active and on-going investigation. More information to follow... — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019

We are working closely with our partners at @TSA and @MCO to restore normal airport operations. We ask that you have patience with airport personnel as they work through this tragic incident... — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019

The TSA has confirmed that an officer who fell from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport Saturday morning has died.According to Orlando police, the male officer was in uniform when he fell from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport. The officer had just finished his shift, TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory said.The TSA said passengers went running in many directions, including through the checkpoint. TSA and airport security had to clear the entire secure side of the airport and screen everyone again.Local authorities said they are working closely with TSA and Orlando International Airport to restore normal airport operations.Gregory released the following statement on behalf of the TSA: