Turning Pointe Autism Foundation raffling off Lexus convertible for good cause

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second year in a row, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation will be able to host a raffle for a luxury sports car.Last year the Foundation raised vital funds to complete three sensory rooms, an Occupational Therapy gym and an additional classroom from a successful raffle of a Corvette Stingray courtesy of. This year, thanks tosupporters of Turning Pointe will have the chance to win a 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible.Restrictions due to COVID are still presenting challenges for families who depend on Turning Pointe to help care for loved ones affected by autism.Illinois residents can now secure a 1 in 2,500 chance to win the car by purchasing a $100 ticket, which will be drawn on Dec. 3, 2021 at Lexus of Naperville.Over the last year and a half, Turning Pointe has reinvented their education curriculum, offering new services including educational- and sensory-related care packages, outdoor activities and telehealth to ensure meaningful and impactful programming. These shifts, combined with ongoing improvement projects to the property and the cancellation of fundraising events, continue to result in devastating gaps in Turning Pointe's budget.Last year's raffle made a huge impact on this, and Executive Director Carrie Provenzale is hoping for similar results this year, saying "The funds raised from last year's raffle was a game changer for the Foundation, and we have our community to thank. We hope all car enthusiasts, those who love to support neighbors with autism, and anyone just interested in taking a chance will buy a ticket for the raffle. With the community's renewed support, the Foundation can continue to provide vital services to families in the Chicagoland area."To support this important work and for a chance to win a 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible, or to see official rules, visit Turning Pointe'sYou can see the exact prize car by visiting Lexus of Naperville until Dec. 2.Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit founded to create opportunities and programs to educate individuals with autism through proven interventions to increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits and enrich the community at large.