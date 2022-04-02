Runaway buffalo 'Tyson the Bison' makes new appearance, caught on video in Hawthorn Woods

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- It looks like a famous bison on the run is making a new appearance in Lake County, Illinois.A woman took video of the large trespasser in the northern suburb of Hawthorn Woods Friday.It's believed this American buffalo is the one who ran from its owner's farm in Wauconda in September.The animal has been spotted several times since its escape in Lake and McHenry counties.While there is no need to panic if you see her, residents are asked to call police if she's spotted again."You won't be able to wrangle her with 'handcalfs,' and she can be a bit 'imbullsive' so if you see her, please don't approach her - you can call your local police agency, and we will call the owners for a 'smooooth' apprehension," police have said.