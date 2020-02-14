uber

Uber testing 1-800 number for customers to book cars in Arizona

Ariz. -- Uber is testing an old fashioned way of booking a cab for its business in Arizona.

The ride-hailing company is testing using a toll-free phone number to book one of its cars.

In Arizona, passengers can call 1-833-USE-UBER to reach an Uber contractor.

That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote.

Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.

Uber said the service is intended for people who may not own a smart-phone and have access to its app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessarizonarideshareu.s. & worlduber
UBER
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Chicago, rideshares team up to give violence victims free transit
Uber unveils new safety feature, 911 text assistance
Woman sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News