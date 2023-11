At least five people were hurt when a U-Haul truck hit an SUV early Sunday on the South Side, police said.

5 injured after U-Haul truck hits car on South Side; driver arrested, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were hurt when a U-Haul truck hit an SUV early Sunday on the South Side.

The crash happened after midnight near East 71st Street and South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

All of the injured victims were in the SUV, including a 15-year-old male, police said. One of the victims was initially listed in critical condition.

The driver of the U-Haul truck was arrested by Illinois State Police.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.