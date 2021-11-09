safety

UI Health nurses say they're at risk of violence due to security shortage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UI Health nurses say they're at risk of violence due to security shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paul Pater sits outside UI Health's emergency room in the Illinois Medical District in Chicago, crutches at his side. He's perched in front of a sign that reads "Nurses are Heroes," but he doesn't much feel like one.

"This person was allowing me to do it, until the swab goes in and then he freaked out," Pater recalled.

Pater was attacked by an intoxicated patient as he administered a COVID test in August 2020. But he doesn't blame the patient for his injuries; he blames a lack of security personnel at the hospital.

"It's standard procedure to have a security officer next to you when someone who could potentially be violent or be potentially be self-endangering, be available," he said.

His case is not unique, according to others. ER nurses gathered to protest Tuesday, decrying what they said is an increasingly dangerous environment at UI Health, brought about in part by a severe staffing shortage. They are demanding more nurses be hired, and for higher wages be paid to those who are already there.

"I've been spat at. Hit in the face. Pushed into a wall. Each time, security and the police come after the fact," said Debreshia Anderson, ER nurse and union rep at UI Health.

A hospital spokesperson released a statement Tuesday saying in part, "UI Health has a robust security strategy to ensure that our environment is safe for staff, patients and visitors. This includes dedicated security staff in the ED and, unlike many hospitals, UI Health also has on-site police officers and metal detectors at ED entrances."

But safety concerns amongst health care staff are hardly unique to UI Health. According to a 2019 survey by the American Nurses Association, 595 of respondents said they had been verbally assaulted by a patient and 25% had been physically assaulted. Pandemic-related stressors are believed to only be making the situation worse.

"Everybody is under stress these days and the anxiety is pervasive," said Colleen Morley, American Nurses Association.

UI Health said they remain open to negotiations about higher pay, but added their nurses are among the highest paid nationwide and cited their need, as a public institution, to manage their budget responsibly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoillinois medical districtsafetyprotestattackhospitalsnursessecurity
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFETY
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas
SWAT team officer mistakenly leaves loaded rifle in Texas parking lot
Parents go on patrol to keep peace at west suburban high schools
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News