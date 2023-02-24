Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago Friday and events in Chicago will mark the somber day.

Chicago events to mark 1 year since Russia launched war in Ukraine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is home to thousands of people from Ukraine or with ties to the country. Many will pause to mark this somber day.

During the past year there have been countless marches, rallies and prayer vigils in the Chicago area to protest the war.

Olha Tsvyntarna was forced to leave her home in Kyiv when they came under fire last year.

Ukraine's president pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Her husband stayed to fight in the army. She now lives in Chicago.

"We woke up at five in the morning," Tsvyntarna said. "My husband woke me up and says, 'They're bombing us, so you have on hour."

As many mark this day, some of the youngest refugees will attend a prayer service at Saint Nicholas Cathedral School located in Ukrainian Village.

Dozens of children who fled the war in Ukraine now attend classes there.

St. Nicholas will hold a prayer vigil at 2 p.m. It will feature testimony from students as well as the children singing the Ukrainian National Anthem.

At 6:30 p.m., Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a rally and remembrance at Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church at 739 North Oakley. Boulevard.

After the rally, the group will make the short walk to Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral. There at 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Blasé Cupich will join other religious leaders for a prayer service.

More local observances are planned for Saturday.