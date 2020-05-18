Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Aid: California to begin offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

California's first coronavirus relief funding will provide $125 million to the undocumented whom didn't receive the federal stimulus package.
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what's called the first relief fund of its kind, California will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants today.

The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.

The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces expansion of California's unemployment benefits, $125M for undocumented immigrants

The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1000 per household.

People can begin to apply Monday through June 30.

For more Information on how to apply, you can visit the California's department of social services website here.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils budget proposal as state faces $54.3 billion deficit

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus californiaeconomyunemployment californiacoronavirusstimulus fundsstate capitolcovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
After offering COVID tests to all, LA still has unused kits
Photographer captures smiles from a distance
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Where did COVID-19 come from?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods Chicago area streets, knocks out power at Willis Tower
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Actor Sean Penn, Mayor Lightfoot tour new Chicago COVID-19 testing site
38 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Lake Co. Ind. restaurants can reopen at half capacity starting Monday
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 94K, over 4K deaths
Show More
Just Sam crowned new 'American Idol'
Elgin shooting leaves teen dead, minor charged, officials say
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Brief showers Monday, highs in mid-60s
More TOP STORIES News