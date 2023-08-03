Millions pass through Union Station annually, using Metra and Amtrak Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin and others want to revamp it.

State, local leaders pitch $1.1B infrastructure plan to feds in effort to revamp Union Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State and local leaders were making a new push Thursday to get federal funding to help improve the rail infrastructure in the Chicago area.

The billion-dollar project would revamp Union Station and the surrounding tracks.

The lawmakers said this plan would continue to keep Chicago on the map as the third busiest transit hub in the country.

Gov. JB Pritzker, along with Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Mike Quigley, Mayor Brandon Johnson and other state and city leaders are proposing the $1.1 billion infrastructure plan, called the Chicago Hub Improvement Project, to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The plan would revamp the nearly 100-year-old Union Station and its many rail lines.

The upgraded track work will allow the station to add more trains and potentially add a 15-minute high-speed rail service to O'Hare and connect dozens of cities with Amtrak service.

"It would unlock a vast system of new and expanded passenger rail services throughout the Midwest, with Chicago's Union Station serving as the hub," Pritzker said.

"In the past 15 years, the number of trains on Illinois tracks have doubled," Durbin said.

This plan would require $873 million in federal funding, as well as $218 million matching funds coming from the state, county and city, plus funding from the state of Michigan.

More than 30 million riders pass through Union station every year.