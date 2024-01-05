Chicago protest: Hundreds call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire during evening commute at Union Station

There was a Union Station protest Thursday. Hundreds called for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire at the downtown Chicago facility.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large protest was underway at Chicago's Union Station Thursday evening.

The group was calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Vowing it would not be business as usual, a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups and their supporters staged a protest in Union Station, as they demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and what they called an end to aggressions in the region.

The peaceful demonstration was happening in the Great Hall.

It was late Thursday afternoon, when a few hundred people gathered for the protest.

There, they waved Palestinian flags and vowed to keep demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Several demonstrations have taken place in Chicago and across the country over the weeks following the Israel-Hamas war.

Thursday's protest was led by a group called SPJ Chicago.

There were about a dozen Chicago and Amtrak police officers in the area.

The protest did not appear to be causing any disruption to the afternoon commute.